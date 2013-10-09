* Future deliveries hinge on progress on democracy, rights
* Analyst doubts steps will influence Egyptian government
* Hagel has "friendly conversation" with Sisi
By Patricia Zengerle and Arshad Mohammed
WASHINGTON, Oct 9 The United States said on
Wednesday it would withhold deliveries of tanks, fighter
aircraft, helicopters and missiles as well as $260 million in
cash assistance from Egypt's military-backed government pending
progress on democracy and human rights.
The decision, described by U.S. officials, demonstrates U.S.
unhappiness with Egypt's path since its army on July 3 ousted
Mohamed Mursi, who emerged from the Muslim Brotherhood to become
Egypt's first democratically elected leader last year.
But the State Department said it would not cut off all aid
and would continue military support for counterterrorism,
counter-proliferation and security in the Sinai Peninsula, which
borders U.S. ally Israel.
It also said it would continue to provide funding that
benefits the Egyptian people in such areas as education, health
and the development of the private sector.
The split decision illustrates the U.S. dilemma in Egypt: a
desire to be seen promoting democracy along with a need to keep
up cooperation with a nation of strategic importance because of
its control of the Suez Canal, its 1979 peace treaty with Israel
and its status as the most populous nation in the Arab world.
"We will ... continue to hold the delivery of certain
large-scale military systems and cash assistance to the
government pending credible progress toward an inclusive,
democratically elected civilian government through free and fair
elections," State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a
statement.
Mursi's supporters and security forces have repeatedly
clashed since the Islamist president's ouster, including on
Sunday, one of the bloodiest days since the military took power,
with state media reporting 57 people dead.
UNCLEAR WHAT EFFECT U.S. DECISIONS WILL HAVE ON EGYPT
Jon Alterman, director of the Middle East program at the
Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank in
Washington, said it was doubtful Washington would gain any
leverage over Cairo by withholding the aid.
"It may make some Americans feel better about the U.S. role
in the world, but it's hard to imagine how it changes how the
Egyptian government behaves," he said.
On Sept. 24, President Barack Obama said Washington would
continue to work with the interim authorities in Cairo, but
faulted them for anti-democratic moves such an emergency law and
restrictions on opposition parties, the media and civil society.
Speaking to reporters in a conference call, U.S. officials
said the United States would withhold deliveries of M1A1 Abrams
tank kits made by General Dynamics Corp, F-16 aircraft
produced by Lockheed Martin Corp, and Apache helicopters
and Harpoon missiles built by Boeing Co.
But they stressed the withholding of such big-ticket
military items was not meant to be permanent and would be
reviewed periodically along with Egypt's progress on human
rights and democracy.
U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel called Egyptian army
chief General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to tell him about the U.S.
decisions, speaking for about 40 minutes in what one U.S.
official described as a friendly conversation.
Hagel stressed the importance of the U.S.-Egypt relationship
but also underscored the U.S. view that Egypt needed to make
progress toward democracy.
On Aug. 14, Egypt's military-backed authorities smashed the
two pro-Mursi sit-ins in Cairo, with hundreds of deaths, and
then declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew. Many of
the Brotherhood's leaders have been arrested since.
Officials at Lockheed Martin, Boeing and General Dynamics
Corp declined comment, referring queries to the U.S. government
or military offices handling the weapons sales.
The United States has struggled to define its policy toward
Egypt since the 2011 popular revolution that toppled its
longtime ally, Hosni Mubarak, an authoritarian who had ruled the
country for three decades.
While the United States tried to work with Mursi, announcing
in March that it would give Egypt $250 million in economic aid,
including $190 million in budget support, it became disenchanted
with his failure to enact economic reforms or govern in a manner
that brought the opposition into the political discourse.
Egypt for decades has been among the largest recipients of
U.S. military and economic aid because of its 1979 peace treaty
with U.S. ally Israel, which agreed as a result of the pact to
withdraw from the Sinai Peninsula it seized from Egypt in 1967.
The United States has long provided Egypt with about $1.55
billion in annual aid, including $1.3 billion for the military.