WASHINGTON Oct 8 The White House said on
Tuesday that reports are false that the United States would halt
all military assistance to Egypt - aid that has been under
review since the country's military ousted the government in
July.
"The reports that we are halting all military assistance to
Egypt are false," said Caitlin Hayden, spokeswoman for the White
House National Security Council.
"We will announce the future of our assistance relationship
with Egypt in the coming days, but as the president made clear
at (the U.N. General Assembly), that assistance relationship
will continue," Hayden said.