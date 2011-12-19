U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks to the media in Washington December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Sunday she was "deeply concerned" about continuing violence in Egypt.

"I am deeply concerned about the continuing reports of violence in Egypt. I urge Egyptian security forces to respect and protect the universal rights of all Egyptians, including the rights to peaceful free expression and assembly," Clinton said in a statement.

Soldiers baton-charged demonstrators in Cairo's Tahrir Square on Saturday a day after street clashes killed eight people and wounded more than 300.

Clinton also called on Egyptian authorities to hold accountable those, including security forces, who violate the rights of demonstrators.

"Those who are protesting should do so peacefully and refrain from acts of violence. Our thoughts are with the families of those who have been killed or injured," Clinton said.

The violence highlights the tensions in Egypt 10 months after a popular revolt toppled President Hosni Mubarak. (Reporting by JoAnne Allen)

