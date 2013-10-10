By Lesley Wroughton
KUALA LUMPUR Oct 10 The United States will
consider resuming aid to Egypt "on the basis of performance"
that encourages democracy through elections, U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry said on Thursday, a day after Washington halted
some aid to Cairo.
Speaking shortly after arriving in Malaysia, Kerry said the
suspension of some aid to its regional ally did not mean
Washington was severing ties with the army-backed government in
Cairo over the ousting of President Mohamed Mursi on July 3.
"The interim government understands very well our commitment
to the success of this government... and by no means is this a
withdrawal from our relationship or a severing of our serious
commitment to helping the government," Kerry told reporters.
Washington announced on Wednesday it would withhold
deliveries of tanks, fighter aircraft, helicopters and missiles
as well as $260 million in cash aid in a bid to ensure Cairo
follows a political "roadmap" unveiled after Mursi's removal.
"We will continue to make certain the roadmap remains a
primary goal for the interim government because I believe they
do want to continue the relationship in a positive way with the
United States," Kerry said.
"We want this government to succeed but we want it also to
be the kind of government that Americans feel comfortable
supporting," he added.
Kerry said restoring the aid would depend on steps taken by
the Egyptian government to move toward a political transition.
"As we see this roadmap evolve and actually be met, which
the government has said, we expect the renewal of certain of
those systems as it is deemed by the President of the United
States to be relevant to that particular moment and to the
relationship.
"So this will be on a basis of performance and it will be on
the basis of what evolves over the course of the roadmap in the
next months," he added.