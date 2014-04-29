WASHINGTON, April 29 U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy,
chairman of the Senate subcommittee that oversees foreign aid,
said on Tuesday he will not approve aid for the Egyptian
military.
"I'm not prepared to sign off on the delivery of additional
aid for the Egyptian military," the Vermont Democrat said in a
speech on the Senate floor. "I'm not prepared to do that until
we see convincing evidence the government is committed to the
rule of law."
The Obama administration said last week it would deliver 10
Apache attack helicopters and $650 million in aid to Egypt's
military, relaxing a partial suspension of aid imposed after
Egypt's military ousted President Mohamed Mursi last year and
cracked down violently on protesters.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu)