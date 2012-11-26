WASHINGTON Nov 26 U.S. President Barack Obama
is calling for calm in Egypt and for the country to resolve
differences over its constitutional impasse peacefully, a White
House spokesman said on Monday.
Recent declarations by Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi that
expanded his powers and put his decisions out of the reach of
judicial review have raised questions internationally about the
country's work on establishing a constitution and democratic
system.
The decrees have also forced Obama to straddle two positions
on Mursi, who helped broker a ceasefire in the recent Gaza
conflict that was backed by the United States.
Mursi "played an important role," in bringing "about a
ceasefire, so that lives could be saved and the possibility of
moving forward on negotiations for a more enduring peace could
be realized," White House spokesman Jay Carney told a briefing
of reporters.
"Separately we've raised concerns about some of the
decisions and declarations that were made on Nov. 22," he added.
"And we continue to engage with the Egyptians on this. And I
think the important issue here is the Egyptian people want a
government that reflects their will."