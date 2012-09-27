WASHINGTON, Sept 27 U.S. oil demand in July was 275,000 barrels per day less than previously estimated, and down 177,000 bpd from a year earlier, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

July oil demand was revised down by 1.46 percent to 18.601 million bpd from EIA's earlier estimate of 18.876 million bpd. Demand was down 0.94 percent from the 18.778 million bpd posted for the month last year.