By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, Nov 29 U.S. oil demand in September was
weaker than previously estimated, as demand for gasoline and
distillate fuels declined steeply, the U.S. government said on
Thursday.
The Energy Information Administration said in its Petroleum Supply
Monthly report that oil demand for the world's top consumer fell to
18.173 million barrels per day from last year, down 218,000 bpd from a
previous projection.
That downward revision placed oil demand off 719,000 bpd, or 3.81
percent, from the 18.892 million bpd posted for the month last year.
The EIA had initially forecast a 2.65 percent decline year-on-year.
The EIA's demand figure for September was nearly identical to the
18.182 million bpd reported by the American Petroleum Institute for
the month. API also said demand fell 3.8 percent from a year ago.
Demand for petroleum products was weak in September, with U.S.
gasoline use falling 1.93 percent from a year ago.
Distillate fuel consumption dropped 6.48 percent from last year,
while jet fuel demand fell 2.61 percent.
EIA Monthly Demand Data
Product September Prev Est Prev Est Yr Ago Yr Ago Pct
For Sept Pct Change Change
Gasoline 8.575 8.673 -1.13% 8.744 -1.93%
Distillate 3.681 3.715 -0.92% 3.936 -6.48%
Jet Fuel 1.379 1.424 -3.16% 1.416 -2.61%
Residual 0.302 0.321 -5.92% 0.491 -38.49%
Total 18.173 18.391 -1.19% 18.892 -3.81%
U.S. year on year oil demand changes:
August 2012 -0.97 pct
July 2012 -0.94 pct
June 2012 -1.76 pct
May 2012 1.23 pct
April 2012 -1.72 pct
March 2012 -5.77 pct
Feb 2012 -0.6 pct
Jan 2012 -3.75 pct
Dec 2011 -4.66 pct
Nov 2011 0.54 pct
Oct 2011 -0.69 pct
-This chart compares the latest monthly EIA petroleum supply report
with the previous weekly report and final year-ago numbers. The EIA's
monthly report always differs from the weekly report as the monthly
reflects data supplied from all U.S. energy companies, while the
weekly report surveys the biggest companies representing about 90
percent of the market. The total demand number reflects many petroleum
products beyond gasoline, distillate, jet fuel and residual fuel
listed in the table.