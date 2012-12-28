WASHINGTON Dec 28 U.S. oil demand in October was 116,000 barrels per day less than previously estimated, and down 122,000 bpd from a year earlier, the Energy Information Administration said on Friday.

October oil demand was revised down by 0.62 percent to 18.722 million bpd from EIA's earlier estimate of 18.838 million bpd. The revised demand was down 0.65 percent from the 18.844 million bpd posted for the month last year.