(Adds details) By Emily Stephenson WASHINGTON, April 27 The U.S. government revised up its estimate for the nation's oil demand for February by 2.44 percent, although consumption for the month continued to lag year-ago levels. The Energy Information Administration said in its Petroleum Supply Monthly report that oil demand for the world's top consumer hit 18.734 million barrels per day in February, which was 446,000 bpd higher than previously estimated. Demand was off by 135,000 bpd, or 0.72 percent, from the 18.869 million bpd posted for the same month last year, EIA said. U.S. gasoline consumption was revised up 3.43 percent from earlier EIA estimates, but still seen down slightly from February 2011 at 8.622 million bpd. EIA said demand for distillates and jet fuel rose compared to the previous year. Residual fuel consumption was down about 37 percent from February 2011 at 394,000 bpd. Prev Est ~~~~~~~~~~Change vs~~~~~~~~ Product Feb For Feb Prev Est Yr Ago Yr ago pct Gasoline 8.622 8.336 3.43% 8.648 -0.30% Distillate 3.954 3.579 10.48% 3.871 2.14% Jet Fuel 1.350 1.388 -2.74% 1.343 0.52% Residual 0.394 0.363 8.54% 0.627 -37.16% Total 18.734 18.288 2.44% 18.869 -0.72% *This chart compares the latest monthly EIA petroleum supply report with the previous weekly report and final year ago numbers. The EIA's monthly report always differs from the weekly report as the monthly reflects data supplied from all U.S. energy companies, while the weekly report surveys the biggest companies representing about 90 percent of the market. The total demand number reflects many petroleum products beyond gasoline, distillate, jet fuel and residual fuel listed in the table. NOTE-U.S. year-on-year oil demand changes: Jan 2012 -4.5 pct Dec 2011 -5.0 pct Nov 2011 -1.3 pct Oct 2011 -2.2 pct Sept 2011 -3.3 pct Aug 2011 -2.6 pct July 2011 -4.0 pct June 2011 -1.3 pct May 2011 -2.7 pct April 2011 -2.3 pct (Editing by Dale Hudson, Sofina Mirza-Reid and David Gregorio)