WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. oil demand in April was 470,000 barrels per day less than previously estimated, and down 330,000 bpd from a year earlier, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

April oil demand was revised down by 2.51 percent to 18.283 million bpd from EIA's earlier estimate of 18.753 million bpd. Demand was down 1.77 percent from the 18.613 million bpd posted for the month last year. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)