GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe steady as UK election, ECB grab attention
* ECB, Italy bank rescue, UK election, ex-FBI grilling in focus
WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. oil demand in April was 470,000 barrels per day less than previously estimated, and down 330,000 bpd from a year earlier, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.
April oil demand was revised down by 2.51 percent to 18.283 million bpd from EIA's earlier estimate of 18.753 million bpd. Demand was down 1.77 percent from the 18.613 million bpd posted for the month last year. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* ECB, Italy bank rescue, UK election, ex-FBI grilling in focus
MANILA, June 8 The Philippines aims to build a $2-billion receiving and distribution facility for imported LNG, as it seeks to replace depleting domestic gas reserves that now produce a fifth of its power, the energy department said.