WASHINGTON, July 30 U.S. oil demand in May was 142,000 barrels per day more than previously estimated, and up 344,000 bpd from a year earlier, the Energy Information Administration said on Monday. May oil demand was revised up by 0.76 percent to 18.707 million bpd from EIA's earlier estimate of 18.565 million bpd. Demand was up 1.87 percent from the 18.363 million bpd posted for the month last year. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe)