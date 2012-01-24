WASHINGTON Jan 23 President Barack Obama
has nominated Deutsche Bank energy economist Adam Sieminski to
head the Energy Department's independent statistics arm, the
White House said on Monday.
Sieminski, who has been the bank's chief energy economist
since 2005, would head the Energy Information Administration as
the country expands its oil and gas production.
The EIA collects, analyzes and distributes energy
information to guide energy policy and markets. Its energy data
on the United States, the globe's top oil consumer, is widely
believed to be the world's most transparent.
Sieminski is also a member of the National Petroleum
Council, which advises Energy Secretary Steven Chu on energy
policy. He would replace Howard Gruenspecht, the EIA's acting
administrator and its deputy administrator.
The EIA is taking on more responsibilities even after it
suffered tough budget cuts. The spending package for fiscal year
2011 cut the agency's budget by about 14 percent to $95 million.
As Washington embarks on wider sanctions on Iran in an
effort to dismantle its nuclear ambitions, the EIA has been
mandated by Congress to produce reports every 60 days on the
price and availability of petroleum in countries other than
Iran.
The reports are expected to help Obama determine how best to
apply the sanctions. The first report is due in late February.