NEW YORK Nov 19 A U.S. government watchdog
group has asked two federal oversight agencies to investigate
billionaire Sheldon Adelson to determine if any money he
donated to political campaigns in the past was illegally
laundered in his foreign casinos.
Adelson, the single biggest Republican donor in the 2012
presidential election, is the chief executive of Las Vegas Sands
Corp, which derives the bulk of its revenue from casinos
in the global gaming hot spot of Macau, an hour's ferry ride
from Hong Kong.
The complaints, drawn up by the Campaign for Accountability,
were filed earlier this month with the Federal Election
Commission and the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security
and Governmental Affairs.
Both agencies declined to comment. The FEC has the ability
to launch investigations into campaign finance issues, including
ones relating to foreign money, but has historically been mired
in partisan gridlock.
Las Vegas Sands spokesman Ron Reese dismissed the complaints
by the Campaign for Accountability as "a politically motivated
political attack." The group, which has lodged complaints
against both Republicans and Democrats, describes itself as
nonpartisan and nonprofit but conservative organizations say it
has a left-wing agenda.
The filings refer to internal Las Vegas Sands Corp
documents, which have surfaced as part of an ongoing lawsuit
brought by the former CEO of Adelson's operation in Macau,
Steven Jacobs, who is alleging wrongful termination.
According to the documents, which Reuters has reviewed, the
company had a business relationship with Cheung Chi Tai, who
U.S. authorities have identified as a leader of a Chinese
organized crime ring, or triad. Cheung is awaiting trial in Hong
Kong on charges of money laundering.
In its complaint, the group asserts that, given how much
Adelson's wealth derives from Macau, "it is quite likely Macau
organized crime funds and foreign money have wound up in the
coffers of candidates for federal office and/or in the
treasuries of dark money groups supporting them."
Reese, the Las Vegas Sands spokesman, acknowledged the
company conducted business with Cheung, who guaranteed the debts
of gamblers, but said it severed the relationship in 2010 after
the company became aware of his background. "The company has not
done any business with Cheung Chi Tai in many years," he said.
Adelson, the 15th-richest man in America according Forbes,
poured more than $100 million into the 2012 election to support
Republican candidates Newt Gingrich and Mitt Romney. He is
expected to be a major donor in the November 2016 presidential
election although he has yet to endorse a candidate.
