By Michelle Conlin
NEW YORK Dec 16 Putting to end a week-long
guessing game that has obsessed media watchers and political
pundits alike, billionaire Sheldon Adelson, the CEO of Las Vegas
Sands Corp., was unmasked Wednesday as the new owner of
the Las Vegas Review-Journal newspaper, according to Fortune
magazine, which cited "multiple sources familiar with the
situation."
Adelson, the top Republican donor in the 2012 presidential
election, went to great lengths to remain unknown, shielding the
$140 million purchase in a newly-formed, Delaware-based shell
company with anonymous owners.
The paper, Nevada's largest, has long been regarded as
possessing outsize political influence in a swing state.
Adelson, who hosted Tuesday night's GOP presidential debate
at his Venetian Hotel, is widely expected to be the top
Republican donor in the 2016 election.
Most of the Republican candidates have assiduously courted
his approval, traveling to Las Vegas to meet with the
81-year-old gambling magnate, who Forbes magazine says is the
15th richest man in America. Adelson is known for his ardent
support of Israel and his desire to ban online gaming.
Fortune's disclosure comes after media watchdogs piled on in
the past week, calling for the new owner to reveal himself in
accordance with Society of Professional Journalist's Code of
Ethics, which stresses the need for those engaged in journalism
to be accountable and transparent.
Not disclosing ownership, critics said, raised questions
about how journalists can report conflicts of interest if they
do not know who pays their salaries.
Adelson's spokesman did not respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting By Michelle Conlin; Editing by Bernard Orr)