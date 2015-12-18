* Says may not pick a candidate to back before primaries
* Field of Republican candidates 'all very good' - Adelson
By Farah Master
MACAU, Dec 18 U.S. billionaire and major
Republican Party donor Sheldon Adelson said on Friday he may
wait until next February's primaries to decide who to back in
the 2016 presidential election, describing the field of
candidates as "all very good".
"Contrary to what people have been reading in the political
publications, the Adelson family has not made up its mind as to
who, if anybody, we are going to support," said the 82-year-old
gambling tycoon.
Adelson, Chief Executive Officer of Las Vegas Sands Corp
was speaking at a news conference in Macau, the world's
largest gambling hub, called to mark the formal opening of his
new St Regis hotel in the former Portuguese colony.
"We may just wait until a number of the primaries are
already established," said Adelson. The Republican primary
season kicks off in Iowa on Feb. 1.
More than a dozen candidates are still seeking the
Republican Party's nomination for the election. The latest
Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Donald Trump leading the field with
support of 35 percent of Republican voters, with Ben Carson
second on 12 percent, followed by Ted Cruz and former Florida
Governor Jeb Bush tied at 10 percent.
Adelson, who hosted Tuesday's Republican Party presidential
debate at his Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas, is widely expected to
be the top Republican donor in next year's election, although he
has yet to formally endorse a candidate.
He said on Friday that any candidate would be better than
what the United States has today, referring to President Barack
Obama.
Most Republican candidates have assiduously courted his
approval, travelling to Las Vegas to meet Adelson, who Forbes
magazine says is the 15th richest man in America. Adelson is
known for his ardent support of Israel and his desire to ban
online gaming.
Some media have reported he was also scheduled to meet
presidential hopeful Trump ahead of the Las Vegas debate this
week.
The billionaire was umasked on Wednesday as the new owner of
the Las Vegas Review-Journal newspaper, the largest in the state
of Nevada, an important swing state. He bought the newspaper for
$140 million in a deal shrouded in secrecy that grabbed global
attention.
MACAU TURNAROUND?
Adelson's Las Vegas Sands company derives the bulk of its
revenue from casinos in the global gaming hub of Macau, an
hour's ferry ride from the Asia financial centre of Hong Kong.
Discussing business prospects there, Adelson said that a
long-term slide in Macau's gaming market was close to bottoming
out, with a turnaround in sight in 2016 after 18 consecutive
months of revenue declines.
"We are at the beginning of the shift in the cycle from a
recession-type economy to a bottoming out, and I think the
economy and Macau's fortunes will turn around," he said.
Revenue in Macau, the only place in China where casino
gambling is legal, has long been squeezed by a combination of
slowing economic growth and a broader crackdown on corruption
targeting illicit money outflows.
Adelson said he expected the opening in 2017-18 of a bridge
that will link the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai to Macau and
the Asia financial centre of Hong Kong will further boost
business in the gambling hub.
(Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Kenneth Maxwell)