Sept 20 Shares of U.S. TV and radio broadcasters
fell sharply on Tuesday after Sinclair Broadcast Group
warned that its third-quarter media revenue would miss its
targets due to low political advertising spending rates
including from the Trump campaign.
Sinclair shares fell 9 percent, as did shares of Gray
Television, while E.W. Scripps fell 8 percent
and Nexstar Broadcasting was down about 4 percent after
Sinclair warned that political spending would be almost a third
lower than the high end of its previous forecast range.
Broadcasters typically expect a revenue windfall in a U.S.
presidential election year as candidates spend heavily on
advertising. Sinclair's warning came ahead of the expected
release on Tuesday night of campaign spending information.
Sinclair said that while it previously anticipated a decline
in presidential ad spending based on late fundraising by the
campaign of Republican nominee Donald Trump, it has yet to see
significant spending even at the levels it initially expected.
Leslie Moonves, chief executive of CBS Corp, downplayed
Sinclair's warning in remarks at an investor conference in New
York.
"We have no revenue warnings here," Moonves said at Goldman
Sach's Communicopia Conference. "While Mr. Trump does not appear
to be spending much, there is a lot of advertising on the
senatorial and congressional issues."
Moonves said CBS's political ad spending is up, particularly
in California and Pennsylvania, an important state for the
national election. "We have no worries," he said.
CBS shares were down 1.4 pct in afternoon trading
after falling as much as 3.76 pct earlier.
Daniel Kurnos, an analyst at The Benchmark Co, said
investors may be over reacting as Sinclair typically derives 60
percent of its political revenue in the fourth quarter - in
which the general election falls - compared with 25 percent for
the third quarter.
"Several companies here are unfairly punished by what could
be a timing shift," he said referring to Nexstar and Meredith
Corp, which fell 3.4 percent.
In addition to the lower-than-expected spending by the Trump
campaign, Sinclair cited a decline in ad spending by an
unidentified political group and said that in Ohio, a key state
for the company, political spending "dropped drastically" as
recent polls reflect a widening margin between Senate
candidates.
"A historically large political advertiser" said it would
"direct their funds to organizing voters rather than towards
campaign funding," according to Sinclair.
Sinclair rescinded its full-year political revenue estimate
of $260 million to $280 million, which was based on an
extrapolation of 2008 and 2012 political revenue.
"While we are hopeful that the close polling between Trump
and Clinton results in the campaigns and PACs increasing their
ad spend, there can be no assurances this will materialize given
the unusual nature of this year's election," it said.
Sinclair, whose shares hit their lowest level since
February, cut its estimate for political spending to $46 million
from its previous range of $58 million to $68 million.
It revised its third-quarter revenue forecast to a range of
$637 million to $638 million. That's below its previous range
announced on Aug. 3 of $649.2 million to $663.2 million.
Sinclair shares fell $2.68 to $26 while Gray shares dropped
$1.01 to $10.25 on track for their biggest daily percentage
decline since May. E.W. Scripps stock was down $1.33 at $15.01.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Additional reporting by Jessica
Toonkel; Editing by Leslie Adler)