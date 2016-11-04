WASHINGTON U.S. authorities remain concerned about homegrown violent extremists and the public will continue to see increased security in public places, a Department of Homeland Security official said on Friday amid security concerns four days before the U.S. presidential election.

"Our concern that violent extremists could be inspired to conduct attacks inside the U.S. have not diminished," the official said on condition of anonymity. "The public should expect to continue to observe an increased law enforcement and security presence across communities in public places."

The official would not elaborate on intelligence matters.

