WASHINGTON New York authorities have been made aware of a potential threat from al Qaeda militants around Election Day, police and other officials said on Friday.

Federal authorities alerted the New York Police Department, the department said. The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, which operates airports, tunnels and bridges around New York City, was also alerted, authority spokesman Steve Coleman told Reuters.

"We are continuing with the high level of patrols at all of our facilities that we have had in place for some time now,” he said. He declined to offer specifics of the warning.

(Reporting by David Ingram; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)