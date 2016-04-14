Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waves to supporters as she arrives at a campaign rally in the Bronx borough of New York City, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON The Democratic Party and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign plan to sue Arizona over voting rights following hours-long waits by voters in its March 22 primary contest, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

The lawsuit will be filed on Friday and will call on the U.S. District Court of Phoenix to review the state's polling plan for the Nov. 8 presidential election, alleging that the lack of polling sites was a particular burden for minority communities, the Post said.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Megan Cassella)