NEW YORK, April 15 The latest 2016 presidential
debate between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders drew an
audience of some 5.6 million TV viewers, CNN said on Friday,
below other recent Democratic debates.
Thursday's debate, aired live from Brooklyn, saw
front-runner Clinton and Bernie Sanders challenged each other's
judgment and experience ahead of Tuesday's crucial nominating
contest in New York.
Clinton and Sanders attacked each other over Wall Street,
gun control and other issues on Thursday in a series of
exchanges that laid bare the mounting pressures on them both but
seemed unlikely to change the dynamics of the race.
CNN said Thursday's debate ranked 7th among Democratic
debates this presidential cycle. Audiences for Republican
debates have generally been twice as high as those for the
Democratic contenders.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by James Dalgleish)