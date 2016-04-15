NEW YORK, April 15 The latest 2016 presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders drew an audience of some 5.6 million TV viewers, CNN said on Friday, below other recent Democratic debates.

Thursday's debate, aired live from Brooklyn, saw front-runner Clinton and Bernie Sanders challenged each other's judgment and experience ahead of Tuesday's crucial nominating contest in New York.

Clinton and Sanders attacked each other over Wall Street, gun control and other issues on Thursday in a series of exchanges that laid bare the mounting pressures on them both but seemed unlikely to change the dynamics of the race.

CNN said Thursday's debate ranked 7th among Democratic debates this presidential cycle. Audiences for Republican debates have generally been twice as high as those for the Democratic contenders. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by James Dalgleish)