Nov 9 The election of Donald Trump as U.S.
president puts new pressure on automakers and other
manufacturers that have become dependent on open trade with
Mexico, and raises the risk they will face higher costs.
Automakers could also take a hit if instability in financial
markets undercuts the confidence of consumers in the United
States and other major markets at a time when growth in U.S.
auto sales has stalled.
Investors sold off U.S. stocks and the dollar in reaction to
Trump's unexpected win. Shares in Japanese
automakers, which also rely on Mexico as a production hub for
the U.S. market, slid as well, underperforming the benchmark
Nikkei index, which fell 5 percent.
In afternoon Tokyo trade, shares in Toyota Motor Corp
were down 6.5 pct, Nissan Motor Co Ltd was
down 6.0 pct, while Honda Motor Co fell 7.8 pct. All
three companies declined to comment.
Trump's promise to scrap the North American Free Trade
Agreement and reject or renegotiate other trade opening deals
resonated with voters in industrial states, even though many
experts raised doubts that the 1994 NAFTA would be repealed.
Trump made an attack on the outsourcing of American auto
jobs to Mexico a recurrent theme in his campaign, a message that
rallied blue-collar workers while threatening to upend the
business assumptions behind billions of dollars in planned
investment by the auto industry.
In announcing his campaign in June 2015, Trump vowed to
block Ford Motor Co from opening a new plant in Mexico and
threatened to impose tariffs on cars it shipped back across the
border.
But implementing Trump's agenda would force U.S. consumers
to pay higher prices for vehicles, said Charles Chesbrough,
senior economist and executive director of strategy and research
at the Original Equipment Suppliers Association, a Detroit-based
trade group representing auto suppliers.
"His trade policies could add $5,000 or more to the price of
a small car from Mexico," he said.
U.S. manufacturers such Ford, General Motors Co,
heavy equipment maker Caterpillar Inc and many of their
suppliers have based billions of dollars of investment on the
assumption of relatively open trade with Mexico, China and other
countries.
Ford in April announced plans to invest $1.6 billion to
expand production of small cars in Mexico, drawing fire from
Trump. Trump also took aim at GM for its plans to invest $5
billion in Mexico.
In September, Ford said its small-car production would be
leaving U.S. plants and heading to lower-cost Mexico, drawing
another rebuke from Trump.
"We shouldn't allow it to happen," Trump said.
Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford last month said he met
with Trump to discuss criticism from the candidate, which Ford
said he found "infuriating" and "frustrating." Ford said his
company employs more people at its U.S. plants than any other
automaker. The company also said its decision to build new
vehicles in Mexico would not cost U.S. jobs.
Between 1994 and 2013, U.S. auto factory jobs dropped by a
third while jobs in Mexico rose almost five-fold over the same
period as lower-wage production boomed.
Mexico now accounts for 20 percent of all vehicle production
in North America and has attracted more than $24 billion in auto
investment since 2010, according to the Ann Arbor-based Center
for Automotive Research.
Based on current investment plans, Mexico's auto production
capacity will grow by another 50 percent over the next five
years, the center, which draws funding from the auto industry,
estimates.
"Dismantling NAFTA at this point would be pretty hard to
do," said Kristin Dziczek, director of industry, labor and
economics at the center.
Recent pledges by GM and Ford to build new models at U.S.
factories are likely to generate a limited new jobs, far short
of the industry revival Trump promised on the stump.
"After we win, I'm going to be coming back to Michigan a
lot. I'm going to be coming back every time we open a new
factory or a new automobile plant, and we will do it and we will
do lot of expansion," Trump said in Michigan on Tuesday in his
last speech of the campaign.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit and Meredith Davis in
Chicago; Additional reporting by David Shepardson in Washington
and Naomi Tajitsu in Washington; Writing by Joe White; Editing
by Kevin Krolicki)