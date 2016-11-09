(Recasts, adds detail, additional share prices, changes slug)
By Sinead Cruise
LONDON Nov 9 Shares in European banks fell on
Wednesday after Donald Trump's election victory, reflecting
fears of difficulties in raising capital and uncertainty over
U.S. legal cases hanging over Deutsche Bank and other regional
lenders.
Shares in Deutsche and Italy's UniCredit
shed around 3 percent each on worries that the
election result could smother investor appetite to support
crucial fundraising plans at both banks in the coming months.
Deutsche is also in the midst of negotiations with the U.S.
Department of Justice over a settlement for its alleged
mis-selling of toxic mortgage securities in the run up to the
financial crisis.
Trump's victory will cause more doubt over how long it will
take to resolve those negotiations, which are being conducted as
part of an initiative started by current President Barack Obama.
Spain's BBVA saw its stock slump by 6.4 percent in
early trading, as shareholders fretted about its interests in
Mexico and the potential economic damage caused by a record fall
in the peso versus the U.S. dollar, as well as the border wall
Trump has vowed to build.
Europe's largest lender HSBC fell 2.2 percent, as
analysts raised questions about its ability to support its
long-term dividend plans by redirecting billions of dollars from
its U.S. unit to faster-growing businesses in Europe and Asia.
Shares in Asian-focused lender Standard Chartered
fell 2.2 percent, while Barclays - which recently
pledged to pursue a transatlantic strategy focused on the U.S.
and Britain - dropped 1.7 percent.
Celebrity property magnate Trump paved his way to the White
House with a series of surprise wins in key states like Florida
and Ohio, rattling world markets that had expected Democrat
Hillary Clinton to defeat the political outsider in Tuesday's
U.S. election.
TURBULENT YEAR
The result caps a turbulent year for Europe's banking
stocks, who have seen their earnings power crushed by record low
interest rates and fickle demand for loans, mortgages and
investment products among businesses and savers.
Any big shock to the U.S. economy could lead to a sharp
decline in European bank earnings through higher risk.
Analysts at Bernstein said in a note on Wednesday that the
election result would prevent a Federal Reserve rate rise
"anytime soon", hurting HSBC and StanChart the most.
"It should also result in hits to investment banking
earnings globally which are anyway going through rough times,"
the note continued, flagging particular pain for Barclays.
British state-backed banks Royal Bank of Scotland
and Lloyds Banking Group suffered falls of 1.5 percent
and 1.9 percent respectively.
Investment managers running hundreds of billions of pounds
in institutional and private wealth fared little better in
shellshocked markets reminiscent of the morning after Britain's
vote to quit the European Union in June.
Money managers Schroders and Aberdeen Asset
Management saw stock prices fall by 1 percent and 1.5
percent respectively, while shares in emerging markets
specialist Ashmore slid 1.8 percent.
Europe's largest listed hedge fund firm Man Group
was close to bucking the downward trend, with shares flat by
0905 GMT.
"The extent of further fallout over the trading day today
will depend to some degree on the rhetoric from Trump," Derek
Halpenny, European Head of Global Markets Research at MUFG said.
(Additional reporting by Lawrence White, Simon Jessop and
Ritvik Carvalho, editing by Rachel Armstrong and Giles Elgood)