Republican U.S. presidential candidate John Kasich speaks during Milwaukee County GOP's 'Wisconsin Decides 2016' presidential candidate event at the American Serb Banquet Hall in Milwaukee April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Calling him "the best hope for investors who want a Republican in the White House," Barron's announced its support for Ohio Governor John Kasich for president with a front-page editorial in its latest hard-copy edition.

Barron's had previously endorsed Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton as a preferred choice over the current front-runner for the Republican Party's presidential nomination, Donald Trump, but in its editorial the weekly newspaper said that Kasich, "outshines them both."

"Unlike Clinton, Kasich has a sensible across-the-board tax-cutting agenda for corporations, individuals, and investors," the editorial written by Barron's executive editor, John Kimelman, said. "And as a Republican president working with a presumably GOP-controlled Congress, he would be a more effective leader."

(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)