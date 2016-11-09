Nov 9 Bayer Chief Executive Werner Baumann, commenting on Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election victory:

** "After an intense election campaign, the new U.S. president is facing important challenges. For example, it is now important to further strengthen the partnership between the U.S. and the EU. The expansion of our trade relations is of crucial importance for prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic."

** "Another focus should be to develop the healthcare system in the U.S. in a way that gives more patients access to new and innovative therapies."

** The German drugs and chemicals group has global interests, including a big U.S. business, and has agreed to buy U.S. seeds company Monsanto for $66 billion.

(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Adrian Croft)