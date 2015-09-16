(Adds background)
By Jeff Mason
ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept 16 U.S. Vice President Joe
Biden's journey to a decision on whether to run for president is
taking him this week to California, Michigan, and Ohio --
critical states for fundraising and electoral recognition if he
decides to jump in the race.
The locations are not a coincidence, even though the events
he is attending are officially sanctioned by the White House.
They suggest the vice president is keeping up a
campaign-in-waiting as he deliberates whether to take on former
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, whose frontrunner status for
the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination has been tarnished
by her handling of an email controversy.
So far, in public and in private, Biden continues to give
mixed signals.
Last week he gave an emotional interview in New York to
Stephen Colbert on CBS's "Late Show," in which he suggested he
was not ready to give the required 110 percent to a campaign
while continuing to grieve for his son Beau, who recently died.
On the same trip, however, he met with a top fundraiser, who
has pledged support to Clinton.
"I don't think he knows what he's going to do. I think he's
struggling with it," said a close friend of Biden's who met with
him a couple times in the last week and requested anonymity.
Biden behaved very much like a candidate on Tuesday night,
discarding prepared remarks at an event with Latinos at his
official residence in favor of a diatribe against Donald Trump,
the Republican frontrunner whose comments on immigration have
roiled Hispanics, an important Democratic constituency.
He continued that trend on Wednesday, when, at a solar power
event in Anaheim, he referenced the upcoming debate between
Republican presidential candidates and predicted they would deny
climate change.
"They'd probably deny gravity as well," he said.
Biden is not only watching Republicans.
The former U.S. senator, who has competed for the Democratic
nomination unsuccessfully two times, is watching Clinton's rocky
performance and weighing his options. He would join former U.S.
Senator Jim Webb of Virginia, former Maryland Governor Martin
O'Malley, former Rhode Island Governor Lincoln Chafee, and U.S.
Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont in the race.
Sanders, who describes himself as a socialist, is polling
especially well in the early voting states of Iowa and New
Hampshire, capitalizing on Clinton's weakness.
"(Biden) wants there to be a Democratic president. He's
worried about where she's at," the Biden friend said.
Biden's official travel is sending signals, too. California
has a wealthy cache of Democratic fundraisers whose support he
would need for a run. Michigan and Ohio are both political swing
states that historically help decide the outcome of most
presidential elections.
In Anaheim and Los Angeles on Wednesday he is touting solar
energy and U.S.-China relations. In Detroit on Thursday he will
talk about transportation and in Columbus Biden will rail
against sexual assault.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Diane Craft)