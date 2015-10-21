By Angela Moon
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 21 Hillary Clinton appeared to
capture a social media windfall on Wednesday when Joe Biden
opted out of the 2016 presidential race, with Twitter hashtags
associated with her campaign quickly lighting up the top
trending lists.
Ending months of suspense and removing a huge political
obstacle for Democratic nomination front-runner Clinton, Biden
on Wednesday said the window for mounting a successful campaign
had closed.
On Twitter, hashtags such as #ImWithHer and #Hillary2016
quickly become top trending topics. Hashtags associated rival
Democratic contender, Bernie Sanders, such as #FeeltheBern and
#Bernie2016, were also trending but visibly less than Clinton's.
Hillary Clinton was also one of the top 7 most searched
queries on Google under the search term "Joe Biden" on Wednesday
afternoon, and the only non-Biden related query, according to
Google trends.
Both Clinton and Sanders offered social media kudos to their
almost-rival.
About an hour after Biden's announcement, Clinton took to
her official Twitter handle - @HillaryClinton - and tweeted:
"@VP is a good friend and a great man. Today and always,
inspired by his optimism and commitment to change the world for
the better. -H."
Sanders, on @BernieSanders, also tweeted: "I thank @VP for
his continued service to the nation and his support of the
middle class."
Republicans also weighed in. On his official Twitter account
@realDonaldTrump, GOP front runner Donald Trump posted: "I think
Joe Biden made correct decision for him & his family.
Personally, I would rather run against Hillary because her
record is so bad."
Rumors and reports about a potential run by Biden
intensified this week with hashtags #BidenWatch and #Biden2016
going viral on popular social media platforms.
Biden, 72, had been wrestling with doubts about whether he
and his family were ready for a grueling campaign while still
mourning his son Beau, who died of brain cancer in May. His son
had urged him to run.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Dan Burns and Christian
Plumb)