(Repeats earlier story with no changes to text)
By Carl O'Donnell
NEW YORK Nov 11 Biotechnology companies, whose
U.S. shares soared Wednesday after Republican Donald Trump's
presidential election, may soon see another benefit: an uptick
in biotech M&A.
A potential influx of foreign cash and improved stock
valuations under the Trump administration would likely boost
dealmaking in the industry, which has been anemic ever since
political rhetoric against high drug prices picked up late last
year, industry analysts and investment bankers said.
That could mean renewed interest in some prime targets of
takeover speculation, from cancer drug specialists like Tesaro
Inc to rare diseases firms like Sarepta Therapeutics
Inc, according to several healthcare investors
interviewed by Reuters.
It could also throw a lifeline to smaller biotech firms,
which on average have only 11 months of cash left to finance
their research, according to Thomson Reuters data, and have been
hesitant to try to raise money during a weak equities market.
Despite a few headline-grabbing deals, such as Pfizer Inc's
$14 billion acquisition of cancer drugmaker Medivation
Inc in August, overall life sciences dealmaking is
down 65 percent from the same period last year, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Indeed, the biggest mergers and acquisitions news this year
was Pfizer's failed bid to buy Allergan Inc for $160
billion, which was shot down by U.S. regulators in
April.
Investment bankers attribute the slowdown to weak biotech
stock prices, which have traded down as much as 30 percent after
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton vowed to act
against pharmaceutical "price gouging" late last year.
Sector stocks are still valued more than 25 percent below
their 2015 peak, and potential acquisition targets have stood
firm against suitors who tried to take advantage of the drop.
"There's been a gap between what acquirers and shareholders
are willing to pay for a biotech company and what the company's
board thinks it's worth," said one investment banker, who asked
not to be named because he was not authorized to talk to media.
A VOCAL CRITIC
The weak M&A environment has persisted despite
pharmaceutical companies' need to expand in fast-growing areas
of drug development, from oncology to neurology, and to sell off
business units that are not a good strategic fit.
Although Trump has said that runaway drug price inflation
must be addressed, Clinton was much more vocal in calling out
particular companies, including Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International and Mylan NV for what she deemed
"outrageous" price hikes.
The Nasdaq Biotech Index rallied around 9 percent on
Wednesday on news that Trump had won the election. The index
rose another 1.5 percent on Thursday.
In another potential tailwind for biotech deals, Trump has
said that he plans to work with Congress to allow U.S. companies
to pay a lower tax rate when bringing back overseas cash.
Pfizer would be one of the biggest beneficiaries, with more
than $80 billion in funds overseas that Chief Executive Ian Read
would like to repatriate. Read has said that Pfizer's appetite
for deals "remains firm," and that he would consider deals of
all sizes.
The pace of biotech M&A "could accelerate if changes in the
tax code support this trend by facilitating the repatriation of
cash 'trapped' overseas for bigger biopharma companies," said
Adnan Butt, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets.
It may take several months before any benefits to dealmaking
are felt, as companies and investment banks assess Trump's new
policies as president before committing to large deals.
That has not caused big pharma to shy away from dealmaking
completely, however. Pfizer is in the early stages of reviewing
a potential sale or spin off of its consumer healthcare
business, which could be worth over $14 billion, Reuters
reported on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, cash-strapped Valeant is in advanced talks to
sell its gastro-intestinal business, which could be worth as
much as $10 billion, according to media reports.
Representatives for Tesaro and Sarepta Therapeutics were not
immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell; Editing by Michele Gershberg and
Andrew Hay)