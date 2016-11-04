(Adds California share of bond total)
By Karen Pierog and Robin Respaut
CHICAGO/SAN FRANCISCO Nov 4 U.S. voters on
Tuesday will decide the fate of $70.3 billion of municipal bond
issuance, the largest amount of borrowing requests in a decade,
with much of it earmarked to help pay for fixing the nation's
crumbling infrastructure.
The biggest concentration of bonds hanging in the balance
is in California, which accounts for nearly 60 percent of the
total.
Nationwide, the state, school and local government bond
measures, 682 in total, would fund building and repairing
schools, mass transit and roads, and even biomedical research in
one state, according to data company Ipreo.
To view the historical amount of bond ballot measures, click
on tmsnrt.rs/2e9Z5bb.
The governments will be able to take advantage of still-low
borrowing costs and a stable economy, even when considering the
possibility of an increase in historically low benchmark
interest rates by the Federal Reserve in December.
"This year, the finances at the state level look better.
We've had more stability in revenues and more stability in the
economy as a whole, so we would expect a substantial amount of
these proposals to be accepted," said Philip Fischer, municipal
research strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Yields on top-rated 10 and 30-year bonds hit all-time lows
in July on the U.S. municipal market's benchmark scale. While
yields have risen since then they remain attractive for state
and local government borrowers.
BOND MEASURES PLENTIFUL IN CALIFORNIA
California ballots are bursting with 195 bond measures
totaling $41.7 billion, including the biggest nationwide -- $9
billion of state general obligation debt to finance new
construction and modernization for K-12 and charter schools and
community colleges.
Another California ballot measure is aimed at reining in
debt by requiring statewide voter approval for revenue bonds
exceeding $2 billion for projects financed, owned, or managed by
the state.
Opponents of the initiative, called Proposition 53, say
mandating voter approval would delay critical infrastructure
projects.
"The drought over the past four years has highlighted the
need for infrastructure in California," said David Guy, Northern
California Water Association president, at a September panel on
California propositions. "We don't need another hurdle to
progress in California."
While school and infrastructure financing are dominant themes
this election, a measure on Montana's statewide ballot would
create a biomedical research authority funded by $200 million of
bonds over 10 years.
Voters will also be weighing 154 state-wide measures,
including bonds, taxes, gun control and the minimum wage, in 35
states, according to the National Conference of State
Legislatures.
In several states, voters will be deciding whether to
increase various sales, income, property, cigarette and other
taxes.
For example, in Colorado there is a proposed constitutional
amendment calling for a public option universal healthcare
payment system, funded by a new 10 percent state payroll tax.
Employers would cover two-thirds and employees one-third of the
cost, according to the citizen-led initiative known as Amendment
69.
Washington state voters will weigh the nation's first tax on
carbon emissions, while five states, including California, seek
to legalize and tax recreational marijuana.
Oregon voters will consider changing the corporate tax code
to collect revenue equivalent to one-third of the state's
general fund expenditures. The legislature would decide how to
use the proceeds.
Eno Center for Transportation, a nonprofit think tank,
reported that voters will decide tax and bond measures for
roads, seaports, railroads, airports and mass transit that would
raise an estimated $250 billion for specified projects over a
period of years during which specific taxes would be collected.
These include $3.5 billion of bonds to repair and improve
the San Francisco area's BART transit system, a regional
property tax hike to raise $3.1 billion over 20 years for mass
transit in the Detroit area and $70 million of bonds to improve
Rhode Island's seaport.
Kerry O'Hare, vice president of Building America's Future, a
bipartisan coalition on infrastructure investment, said the
dearth of reliable long-term federal transportation funding has
left a void that state and local governments are trying to
address via ballot measures.
"At the state and local level, it's 'Listen, we need to step
up and raise money for transportation needs,'" she said.
