NEW YORK, Nov 9 (IFR) - The US credit market gave a tempered
reaction on Wednesday to Donald Trump's election victory, with
many bankers even saying they expected new bond issuance to
resume as soon as Thursday.
In keeping with the relatively flat response of equities in
early Wednesday trade, the bond markets were taking a calm view
of the prospects of a Trump administration.
"For every bit of uncertainty, there is a ray of optimism,"
one Wall Street bank credit strategist told IFR. "We are still
in a favorable environment for corporate issuers (of debt)."
Before the markets were open, the CDX IG27 index - which
measures derivatives hedging against credit risk in
investment-grade debt - was about 3bp wider at 78.75bp. The
comparable index for junk bonds was off 0.6 points to 103.
But both were only modestly weaker by mid-morning.
As for Treasuries, the underlying basis for the corporate
bond market, longer-term notes saw spreads widening while
short-term two-year Treasuries narrowed slightly.
That curve steepening was similar to the market response
after the UK voted to quit the European Union in June, another
occasion when most pollsters seemed to badly misread the popular
mood.
EYES ON RATES
Many analysts underlined that, even as the 10-year Treasury
yield gapped out to nearly 2%, the cost of raising new debt
remains very low in historic terms.
In addition, Trump's win may have lessened the chances that
the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates next month - an
additional restraint on the cost of borrowing money.
"I suspect we'll see the chance of a December rate increase
decline today," said Nicholas Colas, chief market strategist at
brokerage Convergex.
"The Federal Reserve may well decide we don't want to raise
rates in such an uncertain environment."
While some said the uncertainty on rates was likely to keep
bond issuance in check for the moment, others said they expected
deals to be in the market as soon as Thursday.
"It is not a complete bloodbath from a fixed income or debt
capital markets perspective," said one senior Wall Street
banker.
"Investors are saying that they are ready to buy, and
issuers are saying they are ready to go."
US investment-grade bond issuance year-to-date is running
slightly ahead of 2015 - the fifth consecutive year of record
issuance volumes - and 2016 could still be year number six.
"It's early to say, but we could see ... a surprise to the
upside for (issuance in) November," the senior banker said.
One head of investment-grade syndicate told IFR: "Client
dialogue will be bespoke, but I think we will see deals
(Thursday)."
Deals being marketed in the structured finance market since
late last week were finding interest early on Wednesday, said
another banker.
EARLY WINNERS
While no president is ever able to fully implement a full
menu of campaign promises, Trump's pledges on health care and
infrastructure looked likely to boost some sectors early on.
The credit strategist pointed to the steel and
pharmaceutical sectors as probable winners.
Bonds of junk-rated coal miners rallied in early trading on
expectations that Trump will fulfill his pledge to revive the
sector and scale back regulation.
Peabody Energy's 6% 2018s jumped by over seven points to a
cash price of 58 in early trading on Wednesday, before sliding
back to 55, according to MarketAxess data.
Murray Energy's 11.25% 2021s traded as high as 80.5, or up
4.75 points on the day, before retracing to 78.25.
Potential changes in tax repatriation rules could also mean
that tech companies will have less need to borrow in the bond
market to finance share buybacks and M&A.
Apple bonds were tighter by 5bp-7bp across the curve, while
Microsoft bonds were 5bp-10bp tighter, with the biggest moves at
the long end.
Meanwhile banks were expected to get a bounce thanks to
Trump's vow to eliminate the Dodd-Frank Act - something Moody's
warned about on Wednesday morning.
"While a reduction in regulatory compliance costs would
bolster bank earnings, reduced oversight and a roll-back of
requirements would also result in a weakening of banks' capital
and liquidity positions, a negative from a credit perspective,"
the ratings agency said.
