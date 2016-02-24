(Corrects Rubio's first name in fourth paragraph to Marco from
Mark)
LONDON Feb 24 British bookmakers on Wednesday
slashed the odds on businessman Donald Trump winning the
Republican nomination to run for the U.S. presidency after his
latest victory in the Nevada caucuses.
Trump, once considered a rank outsider attracting odds of
200/1, is now the firm favourite after his latest decisive win,
his third out of four in the early nominating contests, the
British bookmakers said.
"Mr Trump has triumphed yet again, despite political
analysts almost unanimously writing him off as a serious
presidential contender," said Graham Sharpe from William Hill
, adding one customer stood to collect at least $100,000
if Trump was ultimately elected to the White House.
William Hill and Betway make Trump 1/2 favourite to get the
Republican nod, while Ladbrokes cut his odds to 4/9 while his
gamblers could get odds of 6/1 on his nearest rival Marco Rubio.
They also markedly cut the odds on Trump becoming president,
although he still trails Democratic front-runner Hillary
Clinton.
"Trump's on a roll and heading into Super Tuesday he's
looking home and hosed," said Jessica Bridge from Ladbrokes.
"Even the poorly educated can probably work out that he's
favourite with the bookies."
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)