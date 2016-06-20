By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, June 20 A leading U.S. promoter of
Latino boxing, All Star Boxing Inc, will give free television
advertising space to Hispanic civic group Mi Familia Vota, which
openly criticizes Donald Trump's anti-immigration stance, in an
effort to encourage Latino Americans to vote in November's
presidential election.
The partnership will put the name and website of the group
on signs in boxing ring corners and on T-shirts worn by the
athletes on Spanish language network Telemundo's Boxeo Telemundo
program, starting at the end of June, officials at both
organizations told Reuters.
The partnership will be announced on Tuesday.
"Desperate times call for desperate measures," said Ruben De
Jesus, the director of operations at Florida-based All Star
Boxing, referring to this year's presidential election.
He said he decided to contact Mi Familia Vota with the offer
of free advertising after hearing "just the whole rhetoric with
regards to the Hispanic community" in the current election.
He did not mention any candidate by name.
"Our platform is not to tell our Latino citizens who to vote
for, but it's important that this year especially we engage," he
told Reuters in an interview, adding the free advertising space
could reach as many as 5 million people.
Ben Monterroso, the executive director of Mi Familia Vota,
was blunter about the partnership's aim.
"I think Mr. Donald Trump lives in another world," he said.
"In my experience working with the community, a big majority of
the people that I talk to, they definitely don't like what
Donald Trump has done."
Trump, the Republican who will likely face Democrat Hillary
Clinton in the Nov. 8 presidential election, launched his
candidacy last year by calling for a crackdown on illegal
immigration from Mexico, a country he said was sending rapists
and drug dealers into the United States.
The wealthy New York businessman has also repeatedly vowed
to build a wall along the border and force the Mexican
government to pay for it if elected.
More recently Trump angered Latinos by criticizing a federal
judge overseeing a fraud trial against Trump University, calling
the Indiana-born man a Mexican and, later, saying his Mexican
heritage meant he couldn't do his job properly.
Trump has rejected accusations that his comments are racist
and has said he is well-liked by Hispanics. A spokeswoman for
Trump was not immediately available to comment.
The partnership between All Star Boxing and Mi Familia Vota
will begin on June 24 and run for four events this summer, then
another four events after a brief hiatus, comprising 128 boxers
in total, De Jesus said.
Half the shows will take place in Florida and half in
Mexico.
The fighters will also hold local events in Florida to boost
voter engagement in the critical swing state, De Jesus said.
That could include visits to political events around Tampa and
Orlando, such as helping to register voters.
"The boxers are coming out of their corners to fight for the
community," Monterroso said.
Boxeo Telemundo, with an over 25-year history, calls itself
the most-watched Spanish-language boxing show in the United
States. The show attracts an average 550,000 viewers weekly,
especially among men 18 to 49, De Jesus said.
Mi Familia Vota is a non-profit, non-partisan group that
works to register Latino voters and get Latinos involved in U.S.
political life.
(Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Phil Berlowitz)