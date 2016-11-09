LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May congratulated Donald Trump on winning the U.S. presidency on Wednesday, saying Britain and the United States would remain "strong and close partners on trade, security and defence".

Before being appointed prime minister, May had criticised Trump's call for a ban on Muslims from entering the United States, saying it was divisive, unhelpful and wrong.

She also called his suggestion that parts of London were so radicalised that the police dare not enter them "nonsense", saying: "I think it shows that he doesn't understand the United Kingdom and what happens in the United Kingdom".

But since Britain's surprise vote to leave the European Union in June prompted the resignation of her predecessor David Cameron and led to her appointment as leader, May has been careful not to pass comment on the former reality TV host.

In a statement, May said Trump had won a "hard-fought campaign" and that she wanted the "special relationship" between Britain and the United States to endure.

"I would like to congratulate Donald Trump on being elected the next president of the United States, following a hard-fought campaign," May said.

"Britain and the United States have an enduring and special relationship based on the values of freedom, democracy and enterprise. We are, and will remain, strong and close partners on trade, security and defence."

"I look forward to working with President-elect Donald Trump, building on these ties to ensure the security and prosperity of our nations in the years ahead."

