LONDON Nov 10 British Prime Minister Theresa May will speak to U.S. election victor Donald Trump later on Thursday, her finance minister Philip Hammond said.

"Once he is inaugurated as president, I expect that the very strong and close relationship that always develops between the UK prime minister and the U.S. president will develop between those two," Hammond told reporters in London. (Reporting by William James, Writing by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison)