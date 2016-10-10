Oct 10 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett
denied on Monday an allegation by Republican presidential
candidate Donald Trump that he, like Trump, had taken "a massive
deduction" that allowed him to avoid federal income taxes.
Buffett said he paid about $1.85 million in income tax in
2015, and that returns for previous years were similar in
respect to contributions, deductions and tax rates.
Buffett said he was being audited by the Internal Revenue
Service but would have "no problem" in releasing his returns.
Trump has refused to release his tax returns, citing ongoing
audits by the IRS.
