By Steve Holland
| SALEM, N.H.
SALEM, N.H. May 21 Republican Jeb Bush rejected
on Thursday what he called an arrogant view that anyone who
questions how much climate change is a result of human activity
is considered "Neanderthal."
Bush, answering questions from reporters after an event in
Salem, New Hampshire, defended remarks he made a day earlier in
which he said scientific research does not clearly show how much
of climate change is caused by humans and how much is from
natural causes.
The United Nations panel of climate scientists, which is
composed of thousands of the world's leading climate change
experts, says it is at least 95 percent probable that most of
the warming since 1950 is caused by man-made greenhouse gases.
"My views are that the idea that science has established
what percentage of climate change is human-derived and what is
natural, it's not finished. It's not determined," said Bush, who
is exploring a November 2016 presidential run.
Bush seemed to be taking issue with President Barack Obama,
who has regularly criticized politicians who question climate
change. Obama repeated the criticism on Wednesday in declaring
climate change a national security priority.
"There are folks who will equivocate. They'll say, 'You
know, I'm not a scientist.' Well, I'm not either. But the best
scientists in the world know that climate change is happening,"
Obama said.
Bush said there is no doubt that climate change is real but
said there should be room for differing views on why it is
occurring.
"I find this a lot in these debates when people say, 'Well
everybody knows, the science is clear.' Well, it's not so clear
and there is diverse views on these things particularly as it
relates to the influence of man on this subject," he said.
"Why do we have to have a debate where people who have
doubts about this are considered Neanderthals? That's the
arrogance," Bush said.
