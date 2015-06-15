Republican presidential hopeful Jeb Bush, the former governor of Florida, addresses an economic summit hosted by Florida Gov. Rick Scott in Orlando, Florida, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

MIAMI Jeb Bush will formally begin his 2016 White House bid on Monday searching for momentum to break out of a crowded field for the Republican presidential nomination, but expecting a long battle ahead.

The 62-year-old former Florida governor will make his announcement in a 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) speech at Miami-Dade College, a school whose multicultural student population was chosen to emphasis Bush's commitment to trying to expand the appeal of the white-dominated Republican Party.

In his speech and in subsequent campaign stops in New Hampshire, Iowa and South Carolina this week, Bush will say he would make it a top priority to generate higher growth in the U.S. economy and create as many as 19 million jobs, according to a memo prepared by the Bush team for his supporters to use as talking points.

He will also stress the need for "a stronger American place in the world," according to the memo, seen by Reuters.

"Our enemies no longer fear us, and our friends no longer trust us. It's time we re-engage and stand with our allies," the memo said.

Bush's path to the nomination for the November 2016 election will be difficult. He is joining a Republican field where there are already 10 candidates who have declared their intention to run, and faces some solid competitors in Florida Senator Marco Rubio, Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker and others.

Rubio, who was a protege of Bush as the Cuban-American rose through the Florida legislature, had kind words for Bush.

"In politics, people throw around the word 'friend' so much it often has little real meaning. This is not one of those times. When I call Jeb Bush my friend, I mean he is someone I like, care for and respect," Rubio said in a statement. "He is a passionate advocate for what he believes, and I welcome him to the race."

Bush held an early lead in polls of Republican voters when he first began talking about a White House run six months ago, but that has now dissipated. He is essentially tied for the lead with a host of challengers. Not helping was a fumbled response to a question about the Iraq war last month.

Bush advisers say he is prepared for a long, contentious battle for the nomination. A Bush victory is by no means certain in Iowa, New Hampshire or South Carolina, the first three states to stage party nominating contests.

He will need to win over those Republicans who have doubts about electing a third president named Bush after his father, George H.W. Bush, and especially older brother, George W. Bush who left office with low approval ratings.

Already he is working on differentiating himself. His political team released a new logo for his campaign, "Jeb!" and a video that stresses his record in Florida.

"Jeb is different than George," Bush said on CNN’s "State of the Union" show on Sunday. "I don’t have to disassociate myself from my family, I love them, but I know that for me to be successful I'm going to have to show my heart and tell my story."

The two former presidents will not attend Monday's event.

(Additional reporting by Alistair Bell; Editing by Grant McCool)