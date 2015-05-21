By Steve Holland
| BEDFORD, N.H.
BEDFORD, N.H. May 20 Republican Jeb Bush said
on Wednesday that the Earth's climate is changing but that
scientific research does not clearly show how much of the change
is due to humans and how much is from natural causes.
Bush delved into climate politics during a campaign-style
house party in New Hampshire at which he took questions from
voters on his viewpoints as he considers whether to seek the
Republican presidential nomination in 2016.
While President Barack Obama and many scientists believe
humans are largely to blame for climate change, Bush said the
degree of human responsibility is uncertain.
"Look, first of all, the climate is changing. I don't think
the science is clear what percentage is man-made and what
percentage is natural. It's convoluted. And for the people to
say the science is decided on, this is just really arrogant, to
be honest with you," he said.
"It's this intellectual arrogance that now you can't even
have a conversation about it. The climate is changing, and we
need to adapt to that reality," he said.
The former Florida governor challenged Obama's determination
earlier in the day that climate change is now a threat to U.S.
national security.
"As a small part of U.S. foreign policy," Bush said, the
United States should encourage states that have had an increase
in carbon emissions to take on the challenge.
But the overall country has had a reduction in carbon
emissions due to new technologies, conservation measures, higher
gas mileage in vehicles and a shift toward natural gas, he said.
"If the president thinks this is the gravest threat to our
national security, it seems like he would say, 'let's expand LNG
(liquefied natural gas) as fast as we can to get it into the
hands of higher carbon-intense economies like China and other
places. Let's figure out ways to use compressed natural gas for
replacing importing diesel fuel, which has a higher carbon
footprint,'" Bush said.
He said that although he does not believe climate change is
the "highest priority," the United States should not ignore it.
(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Ken Wills)