By Steve Holland
| WASHINGTON, Sept 4
WASHINGTON, Sept 4 Republican Jeb Bush's first
TV ads of his 2016 White House campaign will target New
Hampshire, his team said on Friday, in a reflection of his need
to do well in an early voting state where rival John Kasich has
been making inroads.
The initial $500,000 buy will include Boston broadcast
television and New Hampshire station WMUR, Bush spokeswoman
Kristy Campbell said.
Ads will start running next Wednesday and continue through
the rest of the month. Targeted online advertising will also be
included.
New Hampshire's primary next Feb. 9 follows the Iowa
caucuses on Feb. 1 that launch the parties' nominating contests
for the November 2016 presidential election.
"This is the first step in a multi-week process where we
will be expanding our advertising in New Hampshire and the other
early states," Campbell said of the Bush ads.
They will focus on Bush's "strong conservative record of
reform and his plan to change the culture in Washington," she
said.
Bush has been in a highly visible feud this week with Donald
Trump, front-runner to be the Republican nominee. But he is also
keeping an eye on Kasich.
Kasich, the Ohio governor who is competing with Bush for the
support of establishment Republicans, has already been on the
air in New Hampshire with TV ads and he has frequently visited
the state.
Bush and Kasich are running about even in opinion polls of
Republican voters in New Hampshire. Many voters cite both men as
their top choices, and both Bush and Kasich need to do well in
New Hampshire since they are lagging in Iowa.
Bush, a former Florida governor, told reporters on Thursday
in Laconia, New Hampshire, that he feels good about his position
in spite of the summer rise of real estate magnate Trump.
"People as they get closer to the election, they'll start
thinking who can sit behind the big desk, who can make tough
decisions, who has a proven record?" Bush said. "I think I can
make a pretty good case over the long haul that I am that guy."
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Frances Kerry)