WASHINGTON Jan 7 Former American International
Group Chief Executive Maurice "Hank" Greenberg has donated $10
million to Right to Rise, the Super PAC backing Republican
presidential candidate Jeb Bush, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the
group's fundraising.
The donation makes Greenberg one of the largest contributors
to the November election, the newspaper said, and adds further
to the unprecedented pool of money funding the race.
Greenberg, 90, who was ousted from AIG in 2005 after nearly
four decades at the helm, told the Journal he did not deny
making the contribution but did not want to discuss it in an
interview. The Super PAC is not required to disclose donations
until the end of the month.
Super PACs, political groups that can raise unlimited funds
to advocate for candidates as long as they do not coordinate
with them, have multiplied the amount of money spent on ads for
candidates compared with previous election cycles.
But the link between money spent and support received is not
clear. The group backing Bush has led in spending on
advertising, but the former Florida governor has lagged in the
polls.
A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Bush tied for fourth
place among Republican contenders for the nomination, with 8
percent support.
(Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Dan Grebler)