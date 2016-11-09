SAN FRANCISCO Nov 8 California voters appeared to be favoring a $9 billion bond measure to fund schools as of late Tuesday night.

The statewide ballot measure, called Proposition 51, was the largest municipal bond measure nationally to go before voters on Election Day and will finance new school construction projects across the state.

Late on Tuesday night, the California secretary of state's website showed 52.8 percent of voters supporting the measure.

California ballots were filled with 195 bond measures this year, totaling $41.7 billion.

Democratic Governor Jerry Brown had opposed this proposition, calling it a "developers' $9 billion bond" that "promotes sprawl." The bond measure, he said, "squanders money that would be far better spent in low-income communities," because the application process for the funding favors affluent districts.

The school bond was one of 17 state propositions and hundreds of local measures considered by California voters on Tuesday, including over $32 billion of proposed funding for education, infrastructure and homeless services. (Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Leslie Adler)