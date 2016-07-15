(Adds statement from mayor of San Jose)
By Eric M. Johnson
July 14 Police in the California city of San
Jose, motivated by the political leanings of city officials,
allowed an angry mob to assault Donald Trump supporters as they
left a rally for the presumptive Republican presidential
candidate last month, a lawsuit filed on Thursday alleges.
The civil lawsuit, filed by 14 Trump supporters against the
city of San Jose, its mayor, police chief and a number of other
individuals, says police funneled Trump supporters outside the
city's convention center directly into a crowd of hundreds of
"physically violent and aggressive" protesters.
The plaintiffs add that city officials directed roughly 250
San Jose police officers not to intervene amid a melee of
"violent criminal acts perpetrated by dozens of anti-Trump
protesters."
The San Jose City Attorney, Richard Doyle, said he had not
yet read the complaint, but that police made many arrests and
the city is "committed to first amendment rights and protecting
people."
A police department spokesman referred inquiries to Doyle's
office.
Mayor Sam Liccardo, a Democrat, said in statement that the
city will do "everything necessary" to prosecute those who acted
illegally.
"The ludicrous accusation that I somehow directed the police
department to 'stand down' at the rally is utterly false,"
Liccardo said.
Tense and sometimes violent demonstrations have peppered
Trump's political rallies in New Mexico and California in recent
months. Protesters are also expected to converge on the
Republican National Convention next week in Cleveland.
Hundreds of people in San Jose, many angry over Trump's
statements about immigration, gathered outside his event last
month. Members of the crowd waved Mexican flags, chanted
anti-Trump slogans, and burned Trump hats along with at least
one U.S. flag.
The lawsuit alleges Liccardo, police chief Edgardo Garcia,
and some 40 other people stripped Trump backers of their rights
to free speech and assembly.
According to the lawsuit, which seeks unspecified
compensation, one Trump backer was pelted with eggs and spat on,
while another, a 71-year-old woman, had her hair pulled and her
glasses broken.
At one point, the lawsuit says, a 14-year-old boy was struck
in the back of his head as members of the crowd shouted, "Kill
him!"
Speaking at a campaign event the day after the events in San
Jose, Trump described the rally as "a love fest inside. No
problems whatsoever." But then his supporters "walked out and
they got accosted by a bunch of thugs," he said.
