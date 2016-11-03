OTTAWA/TORONTO Nov 3 Canadian work permits for
highly skilled workers from the United States jumped in the
first half as companies lured applicants with the country's calm
political climate in the face of a raucous U.S. election.
Canadian immigration data showed new work permits issued to
U.S. residents jumped 53.8 percent in the first eight months of
2016 from the same period last year, though renewals were down.
Some companies see the heated U.S. presidential race between
Democratic party candidate Hillary Clinton and her Republican
rival Donald Trump as an opportunity to lure Americans to
Canada, which has a stereotypical reputation for politeness.
Trump has called the North American Free Trade Agreement
with Canada and Mexico one of the worst deals ever struck and
blames it for manufacturing jobs being moved to Mexico. He has
also pledged to build a wall on the border with Mexico to deter
illegal immigration.
Clinton has offered a more tempered approach, saying she
would seek to re-evaluate NAFTA if elected.
"We ran a huge ad campaign in the States, targeting expats,
Americans - and it generated a lot of interest," said
Christopher Reid, founder of Ontario-based software developer
Sortable. "We used Trump as an anchoring point."
The ads, which ran in March and June, include one that
featured a photo of Trump along with the message: "Are you
thinking of moving to Canada?" Reid said he found two candidates
he wants to hire.
Heather Galt, vice president of talent initiatives at
Canadian business incubator Communitech, said politics usually
comes up when she talks to U.S. job candidates.
"There is extra momentum right now ... that new appreciation
for the values that Canada has around diversity and inclusion,"
Galt added.
Separate government data also showed permits for
international students looking to attend Canadian schools jumped
in the first quarter to 42,737, up 42 percent from a year
earlier. In the second quarter, student permits jumped 63
percent, to 56,329.
While the government doesn't ask why students choose Canada,
consulting firm Intead, which advises postsecondary institutions
looking to recruit international students, warned in June that a
Trump win could hit U.S. enrollment numbers.
In a survey conducted last winter, 60 percent of potential
international students said they would be less likely to study
in the United States if Trump was elected.
Latin American students were especially concerned, and
nearly 80 percent of Mexican students surveyed said they would
be less likely to study in the country if Trump was president.
"Canada is a very attractive destination, it's tolerant,
it's very diverse which is appealing to international students,
it's stable, it's safe," said Richard Levin, executive director
of enrolment services at the University of Toronto.
