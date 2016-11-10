(Corrects title of Royce Mendes, paragraph 9)
By David Ljunggren and Andrea Hopkins
OTTAWA Nov 10 Canada could fall back on a free
trade agreement that excludes Mexico if U.S. President-elect
Donald Trump follows through on radical protectionist policies,
officials said, predicting fears of a massive economic hit are
overblown.
During a raucous election campaign, Trump vowed to either
renegotiate or scrap the 1994 three-nation North American Free
Trade Agreement, under which Canada sends 75 percent of all its
exports to the United States.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that
"if Americans want to talk about NAFTA, I'm more than happy to
talk about it", a day after Canada's ambassador to the U.S. said
Ottawa would be "happy" to renegotiate NAFTA.
The envoy, David MacNaughton, said that even if NAFTA were
torn up, the two nations would be bound by the terms of the 1987
Canada-U.S. Free Trade Agreement, the precursor to the
trilateral deal which added Mexico, noting, "I can't imagine
them wanting to do anything about" that deal.
A source with direct knowledge of Canadian government
thinking said Ottawa saw only a small chance that Trump, who won
a Nov. 8 election, would move quickly on NAFTA, since changes
would require cooperation from pro-business Republicans in
Congress.
"He has other priorities, such as ending illegal
immigration. Is he really going to burn up political capital on
a step that could damage the economy?" said the person, who
requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.
Peter Hall, chief economist with Export Development Canada,
said he expected U.S. corporations with major investments in
Canada to balk at big changes to NAFTA, which could harm U.S.
consumers by hiking tariffs and making goods more expensive.
Trump's unhappiness with NAFTA has largely centered around
trade with Mexico. He has also threatened to slap tariffs on
imports of Chinese goods.
"I don't think at this point we've seen anything in his
public statements that indicate that he is going to take a hard
line against a country like Canada," said Royce Mendes, senior
economist at CIBC Capital Markets.
Mendes said if the United States eventually ended up trading
with fewer countries, Canada's exports could actually go up.
According to official U.S. data, bilateral trade with Canada
in goods and services in 2015 totaled $662.7 billion, more than
the $659.4 billion between the United States and China.
In the run-up to the election, Canadian diplomats fanned out
across the United States to make the point that Canada is the
top export destination for 35 U.S. states and that 9 million
U.S. jobs depend on trade with Canada.
Canadian officials and analysts are quietly confident the
economy will survive, and might even thrive under a Trump
presidency, given the high integration between the two
countries' economies.
Cross-border partnerships in key industries such as the auto
sector means "Buy American" policies may still allow Canadian
components to sneak in under the wire, beating out competitors'
goods.
Meanwhile, Canada's recent trade deal with Europe means U.S.
firms can potentially access that market through their Canadian
operations.
"What we need to see is an accelerating U.S. economy,
keeping our currency weak enough that we're competitive on the
global stage," said CIBC's Mendes. "All else being equal, if we
lay low ...I think that'll be good."
(Additional reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing
by Alan Crosby)