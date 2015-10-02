(Fixes spelling of deep-pocketed in paragraph 2)
By Erin McPike, James Oliphant and Alana Wise
WASHINGTON Oct 1 Ben Carson's eye-popping
summer fundraising haul of $20 million has not only reaffirmed
his viability as a Republican presidential candidate, it has
propelled him into a league of superstar fundraisers such as
Democratic contender Hillary Clinton and President Barack Obama.
But unlike Clinton and Obama, Carson lacks access to
deep-pocketed donors from corporate America and Hollywood who
have been the traditional sources of massive campaign war chests
of presidential candidates.
Nor is Carson following the traditional path of building his
candidacy brick-by-brick through a prolific schedule of
appearances in key early primary states such as Iowa and New
Hampshire.
Instead, Carson has been building a huge, and loyal, digital
audience. Close to half of the $20 million tally raised in the
last three months came from online sources, Barry Bennett,
Carson's campaign manager, told Reuters.
Carson's online fundraising strategy - similar to one
employed by Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders - contrasts with
the big-ticket fundraising events traditionally favored by
presidential candidates.
Carson's $20 million outpaced the Republican frontrunner
from the 2012 election, Mitt Romney, who took in $14 million
over the same three-month period. And it was comparable to the
amount Obama raised during his first campaign in the summer of
2007.
He was not far behind Clinton, a powerhouse fundraiser, who
raked in $28 million over the last three months.
FACE TO FACE
While Carson is known for being quietly spoken on the
campaign trail, he speaks volumes on the Internet.
Some online supporters are attracted to his compelling life
story and his anti-establishment rhetoric; others simply because
his daily presence on social media makes them feel more involved
in his campaign.
Facebook has become Carson's chief weapon. While his
Twitter following (692,000) pales in comparison to Clinton's
(4.4 million) and Donald Trump's (4.3 million), the front runner
for the Republican nomination, his Facebook page is the most
popular in the entire 2016 race.
Carson holds brief chats every weekday evening and answers
three questions from users. Rachelle Davis, one of more than 4
million Facebook users who have "liked" Carson's official
Facebook page, said his daily "Ask Ben" sessions empower
everyday voters who can't attend debates to have their questions
addressed.
"He's not just putting out his political line. He's
answering people's questions," the 46-year-old children's
minister from Indianapolis, Indiana, said. "It makes people out
here feel like they're important."
Carson's performance on Facebook in September exceeded that
of other Republican candidates. He notched up more than 8.2
million "engagements," according to data compiled by NewsWhip, a
social media analytics firm. Engagements consist of likes,
shares and comments on posts. By comparison, Carson's nearest
rival, Trump, generated about 6.3 million engagements.
Social media has buoyed Carson in other ways. Bennett said
the campaign drew thousands to an event in Phoenix in August by
simply advertising online days before the event.
"We got 12,000 people to our event in Phoenix in less than
four days," Bennett said, adding, "All I did was post it on
social media."
SOME SKEPTICS
Still, Carson's fundraising prowess has skeptics, who say
the campaign has spent money at a faster rate than other
campaigns in an attempt to pump up its numbers. During the
second quarter of the fundraising year, Carson spent 64 percent
of the money he raised, more than any other candidate.
Carson's campaign has yet to disclose how much cash is left
in its account.
Regardless of Carson's non-traditional approach, he will
have to figure out how to leverage his online popularity into an
organized effort in early voting states like Iowa, New Hampshire
and South Carolina if he wants to succeed, said Patrick Ruffini,
a Republican consultant who specializes in campaign analytics.
For now Carson trails only Trump in polls in those states,
but he has spent little time there compared to some of his
opponents. He has been traveling more widely to try to develop a
national base of support. He has visited 37 states since
announcing his candidacy, according to his campaign.
Carson is continuing to chase donors, both in traditional
and nontraditional ways. He attended a $1,000-a-plate fundraiser
in Chicago on Thursday and will be holding similar events in the
coming weeks. But supporters can pay as little as $250 to share
a meal with him in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Oct. 12 or lunch
with him in Augusta, Georgia, three days later.
Carson's campaign said his small donors still have money left
in their pockets. More than 250,000 donors have given to the
campaign at least twice, but with the average donation just $51,
they have far to go before they reach the federal individual
contribution limit of $2,700.
