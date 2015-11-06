(Adds earlier Carson comment to CNN)
By Ginger Gibson
WASHINGTON Nov 6 Republican presidential
candidate Ben Carson's campaign said on Friday he never applied
nor was accepted to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point,
apparently contradicting an account in Carson's autobiography
that he had been offered a full scholarship by the prestigious
school.
The admission, following doubts over some of Carson's other
recollections of his youth, could be a setback for the 64-year
old retired neurosurgeon's campaign, even as he is tied with
rival Donald Trump at the top of Republican presidential primary
polls.
The details of a scholarship were included in Carson's
account of a meeting with General William Westmoreland in 1969
when Carson was a high school student in the ROTC program, which
provides preliminary military training for students interested
in becoming officers.
"His Senior Commander was in touch with West Point and told
Dr. Carson he could get in, Dr. Carson did not seek admission,"
campaign spokesman Doug Watts told Reuters in an email.
In Carson's 1990 autobiography, 'Gifted Hands,' he wrote:
"Later I was offered a full scholarship to West Point." He added
that despite turning the offer down, "As overjoyed as I felt to
be offered such a scholarship, I wasn't really tempted."
Carson's campaign said on Friday that his grades and
conversations with ROTC officials constituted a de facto
acceptance to the academy, which provides full scholarships to
all of its students.
"Dr. Carson, as the leading ROTC student in Detroit, was
told by his Commanders that he could get an Appointment to the
Academy," Watts said. "He never said he was admitted or even
applied."
West Point confirmed on Friday there was no record of Carson
completing an application for admission. It is possible someone
nominated him for the academy, but that would only have been an
early step in the multi-part process of admission.
"Candidate files where admission/acceptance was not sought
are retained for three years; therefore we cannot confirm
whether anyone during that time period was nominated to West
Point if they chose not to pursue completion of the application
process," West Point spokeswoman Theresa Brinkerhoff said in an
email to Reuters.
The differing accounts of Carson's West Point scholarship
were first reported by political news website POLITICO, which
headlined its story 'Ben Carson admits fabricating West Point
scholarship.'
Carson's campaign contested that interpretation.
"The Politico story is an outright lie," Watts said in an
email to Reuters. "The campaign never 'admitted to anything.'"
The fracas over West Point came only hours after Carson
attacked the media for questioning his accounts of his violent
past.
"This is a bunch of lies," Carson told CNN on Friday. "This
is what it is, it's a bunch of lies attempting, you know, to say
that I'm lying about my history. I think it's pathetic."
Carson, who is popular with evangelical voters, often speaks
on the campaign trail about his flashes of violence during his
youth, casting the lessons he learned from that period as
evidence he has the strength of character to be president.
In his autobiography, the renowned brain surgeon wrote that
as a teen, he tried to stab a friend named Bob in the stomach
with a knife but was stopped by the boy's belt buckle.
On Thursday on the campaign trail, when pressed by reporters
about the incident and also in an interview with Fox News,
Carson said that Bob's name, along with some other names in the
autobiography, were pseudonyms that he used to protect the
privacy of the people he was writing about.
He described Bob in the book as a friend and classmate. In
the Fox News interview and on CNN, Carson said the boy was a
"close relative."
