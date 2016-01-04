WASHINGTON Jan 4 U.S. Republican presidential
candidate Ben Carson released a plan on Monday to replace the
current income tax code with a uniform 14.9 percent tax rate,
saying it would help lift Americans out of poverty and was more
in line with the U.S. Constitution.
Carson's plan also eliminates taxes on capital gains,
dividends and interest income, according to an outline released
on his campaign website. It also abolishes the so-called the
death tax - taxes imposed on the value of a deceased person's
estate before distribution to heirs.
In an interview on Fox News, Carson said his "Prescription
for Growth" plan would impose a flat tax rate on all income that
"applies to everyone across the board," with the exception of
Americans living close to or below the poverty level.
"There's nobody who doesn't pay something," said Carson, a
retired neurosurgeon who is one of 12 Republican candidates
vying for the party's nomination ahead of November's election.
Currently, there are seven individual tax brackets, with the
top tier of Americans - those with an annual income of at least
$413,201 - taxed at 39.6 percent.
"Go back to the Constitution. Recognize why taxation
exists," Carson said. "It's because we need money to run the
government. It's not to control people's behavior and do all of
these other things that have been added in with this 80,000
pages of tax regulations."
Under his plan, people living below the poverty line would
pay something in taxes but it may be less than the flat rate
because "we don't want to add to their woes," Carson said.
The Carson campaign statement said lower-income families
would pay only the flat tax on income earned over 150 percent of
the federal poverty rate. Those earning less would be asked to
make a minimum payment, it said, but did not give an specific
amount.
"We do have other things in place to try to increase their
opportunities," Carson told Fox without elaborating, "because
we're not looking to keep people in a state of dependency."
Carson's plan comes amid declining support in polls and
struggles to revamp his campaign, which was thrown into turmoil
after his campaign manager and some 20 other staffers quit last
week.
He was in third place in Reuters/Ipsos polling from before
the resignations, holding 12 percent support and trailing U.S.
Senator Ted Cruz, with nearly 15 percent, and celebrity
billionaire Donald Trump, with 38 percent. (bit.ly/1muNTuD)
(Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Bill Trott)