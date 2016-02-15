WASHINGTON Saturday night's Republican debate on CBS was the most-watched of any in 2016, drawing 13.5 million viewers, the network said on Sunday.

The CBS News debate was the most watched of the year so far and the highest rated debate among adults aged 25-54 since January, the network said.

In August, the Republican candidates' prime-time debate on Fox News Channel drew 24 million viewers, more than double the prior record for a presidential primary debate and the highest non-sports telecast in cable TV history, according to Nielsen.

