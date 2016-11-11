(Repeats with no change in text)
By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON Nov 11 The U.S. Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau, already in legal limbo after an October court
decision, could find its powers scaled back by President-elect
Donald Trump and a Republican-led Congress, according to members
of both political parties, lobbyists and lawyers.
That may mean the end of many of the agency's rule-making
actions that have enraged critics, including a proposal to stop
companies from blocking customers from class action lawsuits and
another one to limit payday lending.
Creation of the CFPB was authorized in the 2010 Dodd-Frank
Wall Street reform law enacted in the aftermath of the 2007-09
financial crisis. The agency began operations in 2011.
An agency to protect consumers' finances was the idea of
liberal Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.
Its creation is considered one of Democratic President Barack
Obama's top domestic policy achievements.
A Trump administration is expected to be hostile to the
agency as it is currently formulated.
"The election spells very bad news for the CFPB," said Alan
Kaplinsky, head of the Consumer Financial Services Group at law
firm Ballard Spahr.
Many Republicans opposed the agency's creation. They now say
they dislike its structure and believe it oversteps its
authority in enforcement.
"It's a very fragile thing. It was birthed in controversy
and is under constant attack," said consumer attorney Deepak
Gupta, who worked at the CFPB in its early days. "It may not
survive the way we know it through this administration."
A single director leads both rule-making and enforcement,
and can be dismissed only for cause. Furthermore, the agency is
funded by the U.S. Federal Reserve system, which means it is not
dependent on the typical congressional appropriations process.
The Republican-led House of Representatives Financial
Services Committee in September passed legislation without any
Democratic votes that would change the name and structure of the
agency and would create a five-member commission to govern it.
Republicans also have pushed for the agency to receive funds
from Congress to make it accountable to elected leaders.
Both of those proposals would greatly weaken the power of
Richard Cordray, the agency's original and current director.
Obama has blocked these Republican efforts with veto
threats.
Trump, though he has not directly addressed the CFPB, has
said he wants to roll back parts of Dodd-Frank. Trump could, if
he wanted to, fire Cordray on the first day of his presidency,
especially following an October ruling by a three-judge federal
appeals court panel that found the agency's structure
unconstitutional and that the president should be able to
dismiss the director at will.
That ruling was put on hold while the CFPB decides whether
to petition the entire U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of
Columbia Circuit for a review or appeal the ruling to the U.S.
Supreme Court. The agency has until Nov. 25 to decide. Trump's
administration could withdraw any appeal, letting the decision
stand.
Cordray, appointed in 2013, is halfway through his five-year
term.
Few in the banking industry think the entire agency will be
eliminated. Democrats who support the agency will have a large
presence in the Senate. Warren, who was Obama's first choice to
head the agency, has promised that Democrats will fight efforts
to defang it.
Even some bankers want to see it stay. Richard Hunt,
president of the Consumer Bankers Association, said his group
would fight to maintain the CFPB in some form because it
consolidates consumer banking rules under one regulator.
A DIFFERENT DIRECTOR
Trump takes office on Jan. 20. Cordray could be replaced
early in 2017, said Mark Calabria, an economist at the
libertarian Cato Institute think tank. Trump's transition team
is already looking into Cordray replacements, he said.
The law allows for the president to terminate a director
over inefficiency, malfeasance or neglect of duty, which leaves
room for Trump to find cause regardless of what the appeals
court decides, Calabria added.
Cordray has set precedent with enforcement cases that
Calabria and other critics have called backdoor rule-making.
"Cordray has left the CFPB vulnerable to what his successor
may want done because he didn't hardwire rule-making," Calabria
said.
If Cordray quits or is removed, statute calls for his deputy
to step into the job temporarily. Acting Deputy Director David
Silberman, also a strong consumer advocate, would likely
continue to carry out the current agenda, said Quyen Truong, a
partner at Washington law firm Stroock & Stroock & Lavan. Truong
was the assistant director and deputy general counsel for the
CFPB until earlier this year.
The CFPB did not respond to requests for comment on
Cordray's possible departure or the fate of current rule-making
actions.
(Additional reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Linda
Stern and Will Dunham)