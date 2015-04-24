(Corrects description of Angelo Gordon in paragraph 2 to show
it is a manager of hedge funds and alternative investments, not
a hedge fund)
April 24 Mary Pat Christie, the wife of New
Jersey Governor Chris Christie, resigned from her Wall Street
job, his spokesman confirmed, as her husband contemplates a run
for the White House in 2016.
Her resignation from New York-based Angelo Gordon & Co,
which manages hedge funds and alternative investments, is
perhaps the clearest sign yet that Christie is likely to
officially announce that he will be a Republican 2016
presidential candidate.
"Mrs. Christie has decided to take a hiatus from her work in
the finance world to spend more time with her family and young
children," said Kevin Roberts, a spokesman for the governor, in
an emailed statement.
Citing anonymous sources, Fox Business Network reported on
Friday that earlier this week, Mary Pat Christie told officials
at Angelo Gordon, where she was a managing director, that she
would resign as her husband neared a campaign announcement, FOX
Business Network reported.
Governor Christie has made some of the pre-campaign
appearances usual for presidential contenders seeking to woo
voters early. He showed up in New Hampshire in an effort to
recapture the spotlight there, as his approval rating at home
hit a new low with New Jersey voters.
But he did not appear on Friday in Iowa with conservative
Christians hosting other Republican White House hopefuls. [ID:
nL1N0XK3JT]
Heidi Cruz, the wife of declared Republican candidate Ted
Cruz, worked at Wall Street powerhouse Goldman Sachs until
taking unpaid leave last month.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York)